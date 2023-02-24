Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given New $52.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC cut Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.81.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

