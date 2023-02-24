Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER) Shares Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 2.50% of Mount Rainier Acquisition worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,851,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,367,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,137,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Trading Up 18.5 %

RNER opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $16.98.

About Mount Rainier Acquisition

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

