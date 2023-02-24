MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 5.2%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 678,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,247,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $576.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MultiPlan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in MultiPlan by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 79,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 32,179 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 829.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130,917 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 606.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 92,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 79,768 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

