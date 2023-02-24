MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 5.2%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 678,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,247,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.
MultiPlan Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $576.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MultiPlan (MPLN)
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.