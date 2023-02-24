N-able (NYSE:NABL) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.72

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 74811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NABL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 204.87 and a beta of 0.49.
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
