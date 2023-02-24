N-able (NYSE:NABL) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.72

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 74811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NABL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

N-able Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 204.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About N-able

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of N-able by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in N-able by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of N-able by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in N-able by 53.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 239,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

