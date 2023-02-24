NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

NACCO Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,197. The firm has a market cap of $277.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at NACCO Industries

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other NACCO Industries news, insider Miles B. Haberer sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $54,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

Featured Articles

