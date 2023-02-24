National Bank Financial Raises Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Price Target to C$8.50

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:TBCRF remained flat at $6.08 during trading on Friday. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84.
About Timbercreek Financial
