National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.45

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 2750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on National Express Group from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.71) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Liberum Capital cut National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.85) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

