National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.24-$4.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.25.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.21. 4,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,101. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.90%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.