National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Shares Gap Down to $79.96

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.96, but opened at $76.48. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 5,997 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NPK. StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $543.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.62.

National Presto Industries Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPK. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 6,628.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 2,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.