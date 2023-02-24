National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a payout ratio of 209.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.

Shares of NSA stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 152,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,019,000 after acquiring an additional 46,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

