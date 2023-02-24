Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 13,061 Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Source Capital by 79.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SOR opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.