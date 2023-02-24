Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 149.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $132.43 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

