Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE CTR opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $33.24.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.35%.

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.