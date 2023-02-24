Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases New Shares in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.06% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,948,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QQQE opened at $69.62 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $79.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31.

