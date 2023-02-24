Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after buying an additional 1,194,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,513,000 after purchasing an additional 395,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,985,000 after purchasing an additional 120,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $77.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

