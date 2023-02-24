Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 2.50% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 1,808.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ RNDV opened at $28.95 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23.

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.