Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 481 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

