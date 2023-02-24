Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,283.52

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $1,283.52 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00223918 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00108006 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00057153 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00057114 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,565,047 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

