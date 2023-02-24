Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. 3,063,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,017. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

