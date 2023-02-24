Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ NVTS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.51. 3,079,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,991. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $818.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

About Navitas Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.