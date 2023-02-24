NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $121.88 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $121.88 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00009950 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00079370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00056446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00027242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001103 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003795 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,820,788 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 861,820,788 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.45229351 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $101,412,956.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

