Needham & Company LLC Increases Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $30.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cryoport stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 307,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,615. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 66,798 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 137,348 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

