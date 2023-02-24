Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.83% from the stock’s current price.

VICR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Vicor Trading Down 29.1 %

Shares of VICR stock traded down $16.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.92. 1,225,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. Vicor has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Vicor had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,674,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,020,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Vicor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after buying an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,596,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vicor by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after buying an additional 976,973 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

