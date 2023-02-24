Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of AVDL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 1,336,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,690. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,983,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 174,242 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,120,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,664,000 after acquiring an additional 334,278 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.