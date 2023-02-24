Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s previous close.

VIR has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $50,099.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,015.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Rice sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $50,099.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,015.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,708,809 shares of company stock valued at $46,611,897. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 434,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,805 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

