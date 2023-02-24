Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $556.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $11.39.
In other news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $31,452.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $121,158. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.
