Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $556.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $31,452.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $121,158. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nektar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 29.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,002,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 451,433 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after buying an additional 918,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Read More

