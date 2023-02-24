NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.38–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$555.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.08 million.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,142. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.18. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,968,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 50,298 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in NeoGenomics by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in NeoGenomics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 348,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

