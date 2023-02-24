NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $74.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

NTAP opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 109.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 388,990 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,363,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NetApp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 769,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,204,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in NetApp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 457,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,506,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

