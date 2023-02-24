Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 49,031 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $323.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $397.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

