Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.532 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Newmont Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$59.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$51.44 and a 52-week high of C$108.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

