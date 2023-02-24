Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Newmont by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

