Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Newpark Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

NR stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $396.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 534.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 872,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 735,171 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 703,605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 482,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 465,650 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.