NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.92-$3.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NXRT opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -143.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $95.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -479.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2,024.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.