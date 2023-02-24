NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,471,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average is $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.34%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

