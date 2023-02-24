NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after buying an additional 1,745,628 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NYSE NEX opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.