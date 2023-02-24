NFT Price Hits $0.0161 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. NFT has a total market capitalization of $594,190.86 and approximately $70.52 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

