NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.28-8.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.28-$8.48 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.99. 464,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,023. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

