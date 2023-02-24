Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Trading Up 7.1%

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

