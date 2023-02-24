Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) Insider Sells A$8,235,360.00 in Stock

Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO – Get Rating) insider Samuel Chandler sold 3,830,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.48), for a total transaction of A$8,235,360.00 ($5,679,558.62).

Nitro Software Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Get Nitro Software alerts:

Nitro Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Nitro Software Limited operates as a document productivity software company in Australia and internationally. It offers Nitro Productivity platform that provides PDF productivity, simple to qualified eSignatures, powerful APIs and integrations, document generation, and industry leading analytics. The company also provides maintenance and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nitro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.