NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.72

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.72 and traded as low as $7.01. NL Industries shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 11,025 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.89.
NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NL Industries (NL)
