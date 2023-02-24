NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.72

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.72 and traded as low as $7.01. NL Industries shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 11,025 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NL Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NL Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NL Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NL Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NL Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

