Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. 821,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,421. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nomad Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.