Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) PT Raised to $24.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.97% from the stock’s previous close.
NOMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Nomad Foods Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. 114,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $25.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.