Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) PT Raised to $24.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.97% from the stock’s previous close.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. 114,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $25.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam increased its position in Nomad Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

