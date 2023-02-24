Nordson Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.25. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $222.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.65. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nordson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.