Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-3% yr/yr to ~$2.59-2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.61. 327,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.63 and a 200-day moving average of $231.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nordson by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Nordson by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

