Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of JWN opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

