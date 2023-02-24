Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NPI. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.00.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE NPI traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 440,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,962. The firm has a market cap of C$8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$32.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.41.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.