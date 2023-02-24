Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Lifted to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novozymes A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Novozymes A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $430.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $49.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $71.14.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.