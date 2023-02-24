Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Emma S. Battle Sells 987 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,157.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $194,280.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE:NUS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 509,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 74.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

