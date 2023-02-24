Nucor Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $13.09 per share.

Get Nucor alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Nucor Stock Down 0.1 %

NUE opened at $163.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.50. Nucor has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 305.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Nucor by 61.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39,536 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.