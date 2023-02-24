NuCypher Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. NuCypher has a market cap of $101.50 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NuCypher

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

